Letter to the Editor

40 Million Dollars ($40,000,000) WOW! “LET’S GO BIG”, “REALLY BIG”.
In the May 18, 2022, Miami County Republic when I first saw the publication from Paola USD #368 asking for a 40 Million dollar Bond Issue, I was shocked. In the posting, the school board heading was “NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE AN APPLICATION FOR FURTHER PERMISSION TO VOTE AND ISSUE SCHOOL BONDS IN EXCESS OF THE DISTRICT’S GENERAL BOND DEBT LIMITATION”.
Wasn’t that debt limitation put in place to protect “WE” the taxpayers? Why would our School Board ask us to go over the debt limitation? We are already paying on a 17 million dollar bond that won’t be paid off until 2028. This 40 million dollar bond will be used for such things as maintenance of all buildings, end of life turf for football field and end of life turf for 4 baseball infields, new baseball parking lot with 100 stalls, mechanical, electrical and plumbing at all schools. This is just a partial list.
My Questions:
1. Why have a Mail Ballot Bond Election when the proposal could have been on the August primary or the upcoming November general election at no cost to the taxpayers? This mail ballot was sent to about 8,800 taxpayers at a cost of approximately $25,000 that the taxpayers are having to pay.
2. Why was it never mentioned that there is a bond issue of 17 million dollars that we are still paying on? That was for school entrance security, above ground tornado shelters, turf on football field, 4 baseball fields, tennis courts, etc.
3. Doesn’t the school board budget each year for maintenance of each building?
4. How much COVID money did our school district receive? How was it spent?
5. Did the school district ask for and get Federal Grant money?
- Did you know the school district was down about 150 students last year?
- In the last 3 bond issues, none of the money went for teacher salaries.
- Families living in Paola would like to have bus service for their kids to ride to school within the 2 mile radius. They pay taxes just like the rural families.
- The complaints of most taxpayers in every income bracket is the property taxes are too high. On the slick mailer that was sent out from the School District, it said; Financial Impact — “There is no Tax Rate Increase”. Mill Levy Increase — 0 (Remains Flat)
Who is paying for this 40 million dollar bond issue plus the 17 million dollar bond not yet paid? Does the money grow on trees?
