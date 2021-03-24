Dear Editor,
Twice a day, when the school bus ambles past by my rural home, I am reminded of how thankful I am for our school district and its success to provide a traditional school year for District #368 students. These are lucky students.
Thank you to the bus drivers, school custodians, cafeteria crews, the teachers, the paras, the building administrators and school board for making this year work. I know I am not remotely aware of the planning, juggling and fluidity of plans that have happened since the start of the 20-21 school year. You all are amazing community members, and I tip my hat to you with much respect.
Leslie Owen
Paola
