Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade has put availability of sterile abortions into the hands of states. As it stands now, the Kansas Supreme Court has determined that abortions can be done in Kansas. At the primary election on Aug. 2, all voters will have the opportunity/duty to vote on an amendment to allow the Kansas legislature to make laws regarding abortions. Voters who have declared a party will also vote their party’s candidate ballot.
Responsible sexual behavior is one way to reduce unplanned pregnancies. Before engaging in sexual intercourse, a couple should discuss “What will we do if a pregnancy occurs?” Each partner should be clear on their responsibilities and expectations for each other. Today there are a number of effective birth control options. They must be used correctly and consistently. None are 100 percent effective. Hope and crossing your fingers is not a method. Do not make the decision to be sexually active if either of you are under the influence of alcohol (Google — fetal alcohol syndrome), drugs, or in the heat of passion.
When I was in high school, pregnant girls were not allowed to attend school. The father of the child could attend, play sports and graduate with his class. Thankfully we have realized how important education is for these young women. In nursing school we understood that wealthy women could hop on a plane and fly somewhere out of the U.S. to obtain a sterile abortion. The less affluent resorted to what was referred to as a “back alley” abortion. In southeast Kansas, “Feather Mary” might have been their destination.
Pregnancy is not a benign condition. According to the CDC, 100 women out of 100,000 pregnancies in Kansas die due to pregnancy complications. In developing countries, it is 1,000 out of 100,000. I have read that in those countries, pregnancy can be the leading cause of death for females age 14-24. When the “Gag Rule” is in effect, we do not support family planning supplies or facilities in these developing countries — but that is another of my “soap boxes.”
One cannot believe everything one reads or hears, but it has been said that some legislators want to outlaw abortions with no exceptions for pregnancy resulting from rape or incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, for instance from an ectopic pregnancy or a fetal demise. Some have even been said to want to ban contraceptives.
The Kansas Legislature has chosen to not expand Medicaid, which would have given some women access to women’s health care and contraception, and some years lawsuits have been filed by school districts due to inadequate funding of education.
I’m sorry, I do not trust our legislature to pass reasonable legislation regarding abortion, for instance regarding late-term procedures. I fear they will ban them entirely.
I encourage you to vote “NO” on the amendment.
Loretta Teagarden ARNP (retired)
(Loretta has worked in family practice clinics in Louisburg and Paola, an OB-GYN clinic in Overland Park, Osawatomie State Hospital and Topeka-Shawnee County Health Department. None of these health care groups provided abortions.)
