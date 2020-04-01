Dear Editor,
I thought I would talk about some of the positive ideas we can focus on right now; instead of the negative, sad and scary attributes of this situation that we have all been so abruptly thrown into.
Spring time — the spring season represents new beginnings, new plantings, a rebirth of plants and animals coming out of hiding. It’s interesting to note that as plants and animals are emerging, we humans will be the ones hiding.
The beautiful thing is that we can still go outside in our own yards and enjoy nature and fresh air. Maybe this will allow us to have a new appreciation for not only nature, but many things that we all take for granted.
If there is ever a time to pause (a long pause) and truly take in and contemplate every little thing that we have in our lives and all the freedoms that we normally have to go anywhere and everywhere; it is now. Even school is an entity that we should all feel grateful for. School is a privilege that many people in the world do not have.
We are so fortunate that many of us have the ability to use our multiple electronic devices to continue to work and “school.” We can talk to people with these devices, we can play using these devices, and we have televisions to keep us occupied.
What if all of those items went away? Even if you do not own some of these items, you can still “school” and find a variety of things to do with your time. It is a time to get creative, whether it be literally through art projects, imagining new games, having fun in the kitchen or a multitude of other ideas.
I would caution and hope that parents keep and enforce restrictions on the quantity and quality of all electronic usage. This is a time that we can teach our children life skills like sewing, cooking, tool usage, cleaning and so many other ones.
These teachable moments can even be incorporated into science lessons. Maybe you will give your children new ideas and talents that they will pursue and enjoy. I would encourage all of us to take this opportunity to grow and learn in ways we may not have envisioned a few weeks ago.
In conclusion, we need to remember and focus on the positive parts of our lives. Electricity; and so much more! Maybe children can write letters to their grandparents.
We can find ways to help each other, stay strong and come out on the other side of this truly appreciating the many freedoms and privileges we have so often taken for granted.
Here is to a healthy community!
Lori Rourke
Paola
