Dear Editor,
My name is Madison Neal. I am a Scout, and I am writing to you because I have an issue. I am working on a merit badge called Communications, and I have to write the local newspaper. So I thought this is a great opportunity for me to do so.
Here in rural Louisburg we do not recycle, and that is bad for the environment. I have emailed and wrote our representative, but have gotten no reply.
Recycling is a great way to help keep trash out of the landfills and to make something new. I want to bring people’s attention to our problem here in rural Louisburg and hopefully get it fixed.
Thank you.
Madison Neal
Louisburg
