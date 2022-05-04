Dear Editor,
I have been made lesser by the recent death of Pat Butler. Despite this and the fact that I am neither settled nor organized following my move to the Flint Hills, I want to honor her.
Pat’s memberships, love of family and adherence to her faith were all lovingly recounted in her obituary, but that brief biography did not explain why each of us in the Osawatomie area should thank her.
Here’s why: Through her roles in the old Medical Services Committee and Head Start Initiative here, Pat helped bring two entities to this city that have improved lives. Olathe Health Family Medicine, Osawatomie, formerly Associates in Family Care, has made accessible medical care possible for our citizenry. The Osawatomie Head Start Center continues to prepare at-risk children for success in school. Both agencies change lives for the better.
Pat’s roles as a community activist/organizer are too important to ignore. I thank Pat and all the other individuals who devote their efforts to providing needed resources. I also thank her husband Bill for convincing her to live here where she benefited so many.
Margaret Hays
Former Osawatomie resident
