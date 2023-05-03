Dear Editor,
I am writing to express opposition to the recent Paola Planning Commission recommendation to re-zone the property at 302 N. Oak St. (the former North School property) to the Thoroughfare Access (TA) classification.
This tract is located in a historically and predominantly residential neighborhood with streets designed for residential as opposed to the higher commercial density that TA zoning would allow. Current owners of the property initially intended to re-purpose the former school to an event center under a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) which is allowed in the current zoning classification and for which neighbors expressed no opposition. Those plans never materialized and the owners have since requested rezoning to TA in order to improve marketability. A potential buyer emerged, also with stated plans for an event center. While I do not oppose such a use, (again, as permitted under a CUP), I am concerned about potential unintended consequences arising from either changed intentions or future sales to buyers with plans for multi-family or other higher density uses that TA zoning allows.
Commercial uses allowed by TA zoning are typically located along arterial or collector streets, not the narrow streets of this residential neighborhood. Primary access would presumably be via Pearl and Tower streets. The T-intersection of these narrow streets is awkward at best with limited visibility atop a steep hill.
Further, the area is currently zoned as Neighborhood Conservation (NC) for which the Land Development Ordinance permits “minor infill consistent with the existing character, but not otherwise intended for use of new development or rezoning.” Uses allowed under TA zoning would clearly violate the “existing character” of the neighborhood.
I urge the Paola City Council to reject the recommendation of the Planning Commission and maintain the character of this traditionally residential neighborhood.
Mark Fuchs
Paola
