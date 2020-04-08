Dear Editor,
I work in a health care field, and I’ve been serving people from Stilwell, Louisburg, Overland Park, Paola, Bucyrus and more. I’ve heard too many people worry about spending money on food and their prescriptions. One person is too many.
As a Kansan who believes the fight to end poverty is crucial, I believe that Congress must ensure that any future emergency spending package includes resources to help people experiencing housing and food insecurity. I’m grateful that Congress passed emergency legislation. However, we haven’t hit peak yet, and more action will be needed.
Kansas set an example for the whole country by implementing a moratorium on eviction and foreclosures. Our senators and representatives can recommend Congress to enact a national moratorium to help renters and homeowners remain stable during and after the pandemic. It would help people avoid homelessness.
SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) needs a boost in funding. Resources are scarce during this pandemic, so SNAP is more vital during these times. Many children aren’t receiving meals from school anymore and are relying on their families to provide, which is difficult for many families in our communities. If there is a future CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), Congress needs to provide more funding.
I hope to see KS senators and representatives emphasize the need for more assistance for housing and food resources and continue to be leaders of the nation by initiating steps to save lives. These steps would help Kansans and all individuals living through this pandemic in the U.S.
Mercedeh Tavacoli
Overland Park
