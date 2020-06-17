Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
Paola is my hometown.
My mom lived with me her last four years. She was funny that as she lived here people in Paola got to know her from Walmart to Bingo and other activities that she did.
She one day started saying, “you know, I used to be Dorothy Hursey, but now I am Mike’s mom.” Which was funny. She saw how involved I was in the community.
Her and my dad were in our town, which was then East Gary, Indiana. Now Lake Station.
My dad and his father and his dad and brother were all on the fire dept. When my dad passed after being gone from there for 25 years, the fire dept. draped the fire station in black.
They were very involved in all elections and ran for office.
But after about a year or two, she said one day as we were talking, “Mike, East Gary isn’t your home town anymore. Paola is your Hometown.” That has stuck in my mind for some time.
I remember in the early years with Walmart, I was at one of our meetings and Mr. Sam was on the stage talking and telling us, kind of letting his thoughts just come out. He said, “wouldn’t it be wonderful if a manager would go to a small town and just stay and become a leader in the community and do what they could to improve their community.” Then, all Walmarts were in small towns. But managers only stayed two or three years. I took it to heart, and I am still here and with no plans to leave. Just want to give back for all I have received .
Yes, Miami County and Paola is my life and where I belong.
Mike Hursey
Paola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.