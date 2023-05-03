I came to Miami County in 1989 after being hired by the Miami County Commission to establish a County Run Ambulance System. During my 17+ years as Director of EMS, I personally responded to over 25,000 EMS calls. The last five years, I also functioned as a death investigator for the County Coroner and assisted the Miami County Sheriff with Emergency Management.
Until the last two years, I believed I would always call Paola home. I have recently questioned myself because of the manner in which the City Government of Paola has treated not only the American Legion, but most recently the neighborhood surrounding the Old North School at 302 North Oak.
Recently, the Planning Commission ignored its own standards as laid out in the Land Development Ordinance (LDO) when it voted to rezone the North School block from NCR-1 Neighborhood Conservation to Thoroughfare Access (TA).
NCR-1 is intended to maintain the existing character of a neighborhood. A Conditional Use Permit (CUP) can be added to accommodate a developer. In contrast, according to the LDO, a zone that is TA “accommodates most community commercial business activities. These nonresidential uses shall be limited to parcels having access to arterial or collector streets. Interior areas are intended to be Residential.” Anyone who has ever driven around the North School block recognizes that this description does not match the neighborhood.
All we ask is that the city of Paola follow their own rules and listen to us taxpaying citizens.
