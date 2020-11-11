Dear Editor,
I can’t understand why our Miami County commissioners did not go along with the governor’s request that people wear masks. I know it is an inconvenience, but if it keeps someone from getting sick and in the hospital, it’s a small inconvenience.
The commissioners really did not give their constituents an answer why they made their decision. It seems that the decision adds to the problem, not solving anything. Has no one in their family died yet or is on a ventilator?
If you feel the same, let the commissioners know about it.
Myrna Guion
Osawatomie
