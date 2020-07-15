Dear Editor,
I was deeply disappointed that the Miami County Commission opted out of Gov. Kelly’s mask mandate last week.
I heard the reasoning claimed that it is unenforceable. Since Gov. Kelly made it very clear the intent was to engage in mask/pandemic education and providing businesses with support in enforcing mask wearing to protect clients and employees, this excuse does not make sense at all.
At a time when infection rates are going up in all of Kansas, including Miami County, I am tired of trying to time my store visits to avoid the majority of the non-mask wearers. While I have always been a “shop local” believer, even when I worked in the city and it was just as convenient to shop during my commute, I will not be shopping, and directing my sales tax dollars, in Miami County during this pandemic.
The one exception will be my pharmacy, Vohs, which has enforced a drive thru/masks required since late March.
Nancy Hart Kline
Louisburg
