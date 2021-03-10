Dear Editor,
Attended the legislative breakfast Saturday at Holy Trinity School to ask about property tax relief and learned a lot more about government incompetency than I was expecting. While there are countless issues to write about concerning fraud and waste in government spending, I am only going to target property taxes in this letter.
For the past two years, Miami County has experienced abnormal inflated real estate values caused by outsiders moving to this area and paying what most of us consider foolish prices for properties. The net result is what I call the gentrification of residential property. Many of us got our most recent shock in the mail last week with huge increases in appraised value for the coming tax year. This is going to cause an even bigger affordable housing crisis in the near future.
Since the election, taxpayers have been greeted with sharply escalating cost of living, which in effect will stop wage growth, and at the current rate will cause all of us to lose purchasing power. When you combine a reduction in purchasing power with an increase in taxation, you put an extreme burden on lower and middle class people, many of whom were foolish enough to vote for this kind of fiscal policy.
This same lack of education in basic economics and mathematics, as well as a lack of familiarity with how property taxes are calculated, has caused an almost universal misdirected hatred for the County Appraiser’s Office. While there will always be some mistakes in appraising values, people need to understand that their actual tax to be paid is determined by both the appraised value and the mill levy. The appraiser’s office is doing the best to calculate current values, which are currently being driven up by foolish money. The key here is the taxpayers’ need to hold our government and school district leaders accountable for where they set the mill levy.
For years, government and school districts have gotten away with a slow growth in the mill levy at the same time appraised values have given them a built-in inflation protection. The result has been they have enjoyed increases in revenue that have outstripped the cost of living increases of most taxpayers.
While our universities teach socialism, atheism, and wokeness, our entitlement programs have exploded. The latest stimulus bill is another example of this rush to self-destruction with 30 percent going to fraud, and 30 percent going to people that don’t deserve any help.
We need to start going to school board meetings, council meetings and county commission meetings and speaking up about how much they are going to cut the mill levy. Cutting the mill levy will keep our taxes close to what they were last year.
Pete Bell
Paola
