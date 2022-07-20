Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
How America’s morals, ethics and ideals have changed over the last 50 years. I never imagined our nation’s leaders and institutions would convince so many of us to pursue lives of Godless, self-indulgent materialism, but here we are.
Too many of us have been indoctrinated to believe that striving for excellence is evil, that men are women, that violence is OK for Hollywood, that we are all victims and deserve some material wealth in return for nothing.
This self-destructive thinking is evidenced no better than in the movement to get taxpayers to continue subsidizing the murder of unborn human beings mostly for convenience. In order to have this belief, one must insulate themselves from believing that the unborn is really a human. I find it sickening that the people rabidly protesting for the right to kill babies today were the same ones who used to scream at American soldiers for killing babies in Vietnam.
We scream at other countries for their human rights violations at the same time we kill millions of our children mostly for convenience. We have placed ourselves with the likes of murderous dictators of past history.
Most things that our government decides to control today end up being dismal failures, and this is one of the best examples. There are countless families that want to adopt children but must deal with the government expense and red tape. At the same time the politicians scramble to write laws that glorify two men adopting a baby.
It is no surprise to me that we have such a problem with suicide today when we have allowed our leaders to lower the bar on morals and common sense so far that we have elevated the likes of Joe Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Mao, and Pol Pot to name a few. Remember this on Aug. 2 when you vote. You can disavow the laws of God while you are on this earth, but you can’t disavow the laws of nature, and you can’t pretend that most abortions are because of rape, incest, and the mother’s “health.”
Pete Bell
Paola
