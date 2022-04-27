Dear Editor,
Last year I wrote an editorial begging our local politicians to drop the mill levy in anticipation of the tax windfall they were about to receive from increased property values. Much to the disappointment of most of us, they maintained and slightly increased the levy giving themselves a major boost in money they take from us because they can.
In last week’s issue of the paper there were two articles of note, one about county leaders claiming they should not steal as much this year, and another about the disastrous 911 radio system installation. On the one hand, they say they want to hold taxes down, and on the other they set the stage for yet another financial boondoggle. Maybe you should have kept your old radio system at least until the next election.
The average family this year is absorbing a $5,000 real reduction in earnings thanks to the federal government’s mismanagement of the economy. Inflation has devastated all of us, we don’t have the luxury of stealing from someone else to pay our bills. On the contrary, school boards, cities and counties have that luxury. Stop acting like you’re spending your money and start living within your means, and that means sacrificing like the rest of us.
It is depressing to see the current level of borrowing that schools and government are doing. Why are the best buildings in the county schools, government, and medical? Why have we spent so much on studying economic development, yet there is little development? The county spent nearly $20 million on a new jail, and now they want nearly $12 million just for a radio system?
County administrator Shane Krull said “there’s some significant things you will have to give up going forward with revenue neutral.” What he fails to acknowledge is that when you spend $32 million on a jail and a radio in a county this size, you will set the stage for major fiscal restraint in other areas.
All the taxing entities have received millions in federal handouts over the past two years to supplement operations during the “pandemic.” At the same time they have enjoyed increased sales tax revenue with the boom in online sales tax collections. All this combined with double-digit property tax hikes makes it hard to believe you can barely make ends meet let alone have to reduce services.
If you ran a business that had the revenue increases that you have enjoyed over the past several years, you should be flourishing. How did you figure you could take so much from the people for so long and their ability or willingness to cooperate would not wane?
Pete Bell
Paola
