Dear Editor, Well, that time of year has come for our taxing entities to wring their hands over where to set the property tax mill levy. After more than a year of the federal government printing money and sending it out by the truck load to prop up schools, cities, counties and states one has to wonder what ever happened to fiscal responsibility in America.
The first half of the property tax formula has been completed with dramatic increases in property values. There should be no question on the part of our politicians that the mill levy needs to be dramatically reduced in order to stay revenue neutral.
Miami County is the only county in the KC metro area that has not developed in the past 30 years and as a result we have some of the highest property taxes in the state of Kansas. This is nothing to brag about and serves as an obstacle to new development. Those of us who live on fixed incomes struggle to pay the taxes and insurance on our homes even after we spent 30 years paying off the mortgage.
School boards, Commissioners, and Council members, you need to get on the ball and get serious about attracting outside development to support the future of this county. We taxpayers are getting tired of pulling your wagon.
Pete Bell
Paola
