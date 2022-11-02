Dear Editor,
To the people of Paola,
The membership of Paola’s American Legion has patiently and respectfully waited for the City to rectify their taking of more land than we intended to give them based on a 2017 offer by us to gift them ground east of our building for recreational development.
As the Finance officer for the Legion, I can no longer remain silent while the City management tries to hide what they have done. After the City expressed an interest, we voted to begin the process of giving the City all of our ground east of the vacated street east of our building for which we would bear no expense.
They drug their feet for three years getting legal paperwork together and then somehow got our commander (now deceased) to sign documents he was not authorized to sign until our membership saw and voted to accept the terms. We never saw copies of these documents until we asked to see something as the City was already planning new ballfields.
We were finally given copies of the documents which include un-initialed date changes, Notarization by the City (a party to the contract) instead of at the title company where this normally takes place, and terms that were never our intent. In addition, there is reference to “Exhibit A,” which the City will not furnish, and the courthouse has no such copy.
Any contract includes the understanding that both party’s intent is met. Our intent was never to give away the footprint of ground under our building, and that is exactly what the City has taken. They further have acknowledged their guilt on several occasions by telling us that they will deed back some of the ground but not all of it. In doing so they have devalued our building by limiting access on two sides.
The City Manager has refused to allow us to speak at several City meetings, and promised this issue would be resolved before they signed a contract to start construction. A few days after that promise they signed a contract which now involves a third party in the problem. This was done I feel to put more pressure on the Legion to shut up and go away. We have been told repeatedly if we don’t like it go hire an attorney.
We are a non-profit group of US Veterans who have spent the last 75 years in Paola helping vets and supporting our community (including Legion Baseball). It is an absolute disgrace that our City government would turn our gift into such a bad deal for us, AND DO IT WITH SUCH ARROGANCE.
I guess the message here is do whatever you can get away with as long as your victim can’t afford to fight you in court. What a poor example to provide to the kids in youth baseball. This could have all been avoided if you just did what was right to begin with. It is still not too late if the Mayor, Council, or the City manager would represent the people who put them there.
Pete Bell
Finance Officer Miami Post 156
