As a senior citizen I wish to protest the annual ritual of USD 368 raising my property taxes to run a school district which, according to statistics, is graduating 91 percent of its students of whom less than 30 percent are proficient in reading, math and science.
We are all products of our environment, and I think today’s students have become just that. Over the past 30 years, public schools have failed students. They have built billion dollar facilities, inflated staff numbers, injected inappropriate material in the classroom, and left the student behind. Kids aren’t dumb, they see you have lowered the bar, and if you can’t figure out how to inspire them to excel, most will just take the easy way out.
Why the fiscal irresponsibility? Why do you want to expand into pre-K when private groups are already doing it at no cost to the taxpayer? Why so much for athletics? Why so little for tech education? Why so late to the table to change an obviously failing curriculum? Why are kids graduating who can’t read, write, communicate, do basic math or critically think?
What gives you the nerve to ask for so much when the children are not graduating with the skills they need to meet today’s world? Over the past two years you have received large sums of money from the federal government over and above normal funding because of Covid. Much of this was targeting upgrading HVAC systems, which you now claim you don’t have the funds for. During this time, you also reaped the benefits of large increases in sales tax revenue due to inflation. You also have enjoyed near double digit automatic increases in property tax revenue without the need to raise the mill levy.
Most businesses that had increases in revenue like this would be ecstatic and sure would not raise prices. I can only guess that asking for $40 million and raising the mill levy at the same time you say taxes won’t go up is the result of using the same math that 85 percent of your students are not proficient at.
