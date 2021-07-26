Dear Editor, Why is there no easily (or even possibly?) available, centralized place to find city and/or county COVID-19 testing facilities or vaccine locations?
A family member was in need a COVID-19 testing. Scouring local websites turned up nothing. A call to the local Dr. only got us the possibility of a $200 office visit.
Fortunately, a co-worker was able to tell us to call Rockers Pharmacy. One phone call there and situation resolved. But.... why doesn’t the County Health Department website or the County’s website or the City’s website have such?
In fact, everything I did find was very dated.
Peter Trull
Hillsdale
