Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
I recently was at the Osawatomie Plum Creek Cemetery to place flowers on my grandparents’ graves.
I was appalled by the condition of the cemetery. It had been mowed, but none of the headstones in the whole cemetery had been trimmed, and weeds were up to my knees.
I have contacted the Osawatomie Cemetery by both phone and email. They have not replied to either contact.
I am hoping there is something that can be done about this negligence, so I am writing this letter to the Editor, hoping you will look into this and put some pressure on the city of Osawatomie to do their duty.
Thank you.
Renee Bacon
Montrose, Colo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.