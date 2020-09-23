Dear Editor,
Like everyone else, I’m looking forward to the end of COVID-19. Life was challenging enough for so many before the economic and health impacts of a virus that kills and can cause lifelong vascular damage.
So I went looking for COVID-19 guidance on the official webpages of my local elected representatives. I found almost no acknowledgement that the virus even exists, and NO mention of resources to help people through the crisis.
With but one (1) exception, nowhere did I find current regional legislators addressing these vital issues with legislative action, which leads one to ask “Where are they?” It’s as if the virus’ impact on Kansas families is of no concern to them, Republicans all.
Still remaining is the fallout of the chaotic mess of the 2020 last day session. After months of obstruction and squandering precious virus response time, majority party leadership dismissed, then called the legislature back for the one-day (sine die) session on the very last possible legislative day. They KNEW that there would be no time for debate on issues important to the citizens of Kansas, then rammed through a chunk of garbage legislation (HB2054) in an utterly dysfunctional session that even national media referred to as “24-hour circus.”
But when I reviewed the websites of the incumbents’ challengers, virtually ALL of them recognize COVID’s threat to the physical and economic health of our communities and the need for practical, common-sense leadership to help us get through it. I want to thank those challengers for posting multiple website links regarding recovery and re-opening PLANS, resources for parents of school-age children, unemployment assistance, donation needs among others.
We’re tired of stupid political games. We’re tired of Republican legislators who put party over people, who hamstrung Gov. Kelly’s efforts to address the crisis, then arbitrarily limited her ability to protect Kansans THE SAME DAY THEY ALL KNOCKED OFF FOR THEIR SUMMERLONG VACATIONS.
The citizens of Kansas deserve competent leadership and it is clear that the majority party incumbents are not capable of delivering it.
What to do? VOTE as if your life depends on it, because it just may. Get registered, confirm your registration, VOTE by mail or in-person early, and THROW THE BUMS OUT.
Rick Blumhorst
Paola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.