Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
Two, maybe three lousy weeks in masks and quarantine and we’d have been done. Instead we continue to deal with the fallout of Trump and his disciples with only a distant end in sight.
My daughter is a nurse. My daughter-in-law and sister-in-law are nurses as well. They are on the front lines dealing with this crisis, every day. Incredibly, all five of our county commissioners have apparently been unable to find anyone working in the medical field to consult prior to their “consideration” and subsequent rejection of simple, life- and health-saving techniques. The citizens of Miami County would be better served if these windsocks would come out of their partisan bubbles and listen to experts like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Norman instead of Hannity and their similarly Fox-indoctrinated friends.
Rob Roberts finally returned my call yesterday after I’d left MULTIPLE voicemails over several weeks. He apologized for the delay saying that his county voicemail machine was inoperative. (That’s interesting, I haven’t heard that one since I had teenagers at home. He made no mention of the many voicemails I’d left on his cell phone.) He stated that the commissioners need not vote against Governor Kelly’s latest mask mandate, they could merely NOT VOTE and let it go into effect. This is handy for his next reelection campaign when he and his cohorts can — and will — say “I didn’t vote for the mask order.” Mark my words.
George Pretz told me that the legislature “should just make a law.” Helpful perhaps, but highly unlikely with Brownback/Trump disciples in legislative majority. I reminded him that Gov. Kelly had indeed issued a mask mandate early this year and that the “Legislative Coordinating Council” — a group formed expressly to limit the Governor’s executive authority to address the crisis — voted along party lines to hamstring her ability to direct resources where needed. By the way, five of the seven members are Republicans, as are all the Miami county commissioners.
Commissioner Danny Gallagher has yet to return my calls. Maybe his “voicemail machine” is “broke” too.
That’s not unexpected of Pretz, Roberts and the others, including our former state “representative” Vickrey (R) and state office holders Baumgardner (R) and Tyson (R). They are plenty willing to leave it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to do the heavy lifting that they won’t, to take the stand that they won’t, then smugly provide their Monday-morning criticisms afterward. Passivity and criticism after the fact is NOT leadership. These people IN LEADERSHIP POSITIONS need to be EMBRACING and ACTIVELY PROMOTING mitigation strategies to stop the spread of this virus. These people need to use their platforms as “leaders” NOW to make the case FOR the mask mandate to the people of Miami County and the surrounding area.
Meanwhile, city governments do their best to lead as Republican commissioners and state office holders abdicate their responsibility. Hospitals nationwide — including those in Kansas and Missouri — are filled to capacity. Our medical people are working to exhaustion and beyond. Elective and necessary surgeries are delayed and potentially compromised. Just last week, the MCR published a letter by Ken Bingman of Spring Hill who recently lost his brother to the virus. People in our community are being sickened and dying unnecessarily. Yet these Republican hyperpartisans — Roberts, Pretz, Vaughn, Gallagher, Dixon, Baumgardner and Tyson — refuse to do the jobs they said they wanted.
Those readers who are proponents of scientifically supported mitigation strategies, please share your thoughts with the Miami County commissioners at 913-294-5844. And show up at their mid-week, midday meetings to make your support of the common-sense mask mandate known.
Rick Blumhorst
Paola
