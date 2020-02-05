Dear Editor,
I’ve been driving automobiles for about 70 years, and over time I’ve had to apply myself to the business of learning the rules and the laws for driving a car, and using the equipment that comes with it.
Somewhere along the line I learned there were two really important matters to consider about driving your car:
I need to see clearly what I’m doing, where I’m going and what’s coming ay me, and
It’s every bit as important for people to see me! It helps a lot to avoid collisions!
Now, the headlights and parking lights on the car, mostly the headlights, allow me to see what’s coming toward me and where I’m going in most dim and darkened situations. And by the same token, with the headlights and other lights on, I can also be seen readily by others.
But, there are two questionable situations in which my visibility isn’t real good. That would be a half hour after sunrise and a half hour before sundown. During those periods, the lighting conditions are changing rapidly.
Visibility of other vehicles is not very good for me, and, likewise, the other driver’s visibility of me is changing. And the last part is troublesome to me because, being of the older generation, I know for a fact that my eyesight is failing, and I’m sure there are many others out there with the same problem.
I’ve learned that in failing light conditions, some cars are hard to see because of their color, too. While they are some distance away, gray or white colored cars tend to blend into the pavement color of the roadway. Thoughtful and timely use of headlights in these fading light conditions can be very helpful for me to see what is coming at me, as well as to be seen!
Somewhere along the way I became aware of these changing lighting conditions at sunrise and sunset and the potential for an accident because I couldn’t see or because I might not be seen, and I began to follow a suggestion someone gave me, perhaps a policeman or a friend.
That suggestion was to turn on your headlights a half hour before sundown and leave them on one half hour after sunrise. I wouldn’t be surprised if some readers have had a close call sometime during these poor lighting conditions. I know I have!
The rest of the story, like Paul Harvey used to say, is if you like the idea and grant that there’s an element of increased safety involved, and you actually begin operating your headlights that way, the next perfectly natural step would be to encourage other drivers to turn their lights on too when driving driving in these fading light conditions.
“How do you do that?” you ask. You simply flash your headlights three times as you pass them going the other direction.
Now, I have also learned that the flashing of headlights three times also inspires some drivers to hit their brakes, and I’m told in that case it’s a warning that there is a policeman somewhere ahead of them.
So it’s easy to see how some confusion might arise, but it’s not all bad that a driver might miss the intended meaning and slow down instead of turning his lights on every time. But, who knows? Adopting a habit like this might actually save another person’s life sometime. Or maybe even yours!
And one more thing. Turning off headlights to save the light bulbs seems a false economy, when using them a little longer for improved safety might save a life! Something to think about perhaps.
So that’s my two cents worth. My advice is, be a very careful and attentive driver and avoid being distracted from the job. Being a really good driver is a full-time job.
Robert Hodge
Paola
