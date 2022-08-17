Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
The USD 368 bond issue on the “MAIL IN” ballot scheduled for Sept. 8 reflects how deeply motivated the administration is to help our struggling public education system.
I want to commend Jimmy Hay, the longtime chief financial officer of the district and veteran to bond issues. He has assured all of the proper legal notices and compliance with bond issue matters have been done. He can detail the effort made to alert voters the possible issuance of a bond issue. Check out his website information at usd368.org.
In addition, he will personally try to provide facts relating to your questions. We are blessed to have him as part of the district’s team. In addition, he is LOCAL in every sense of the word. From my perspective, the bond issue has been carefully crafted to obtain voter approval and as always represents a balancing act among competing projects. Because I have always believed in the importance of next generation to the future of America, I want to find a way to vote yes and support public education.
BUT, I have some questions and a need for more clarity. Most of all, I want the administration to have faith in LOCAL voters to care about our kids and know that voters will make the right call given all the facts. No manipulation required. My questions:
1. Why seek voter approval now? Was the design to the schedule the mail-in vote near the opening of the 2022-23 school year to help assure passage? If so, just say so. Anyone with a school age child remembers all to well the closing of school buildings to educators and students. But please don’t seek a yes vote based on clever schedules or making us fear the consequences of a no vote! Don’t forget we live in a magnificent county!
2. Why such a quick ballot schedule? Thirty days for local folks to sort out a local decision amid inflation, international unrest, border disorder and political acrimony in D.C. doesn’t seem like a logical amount of time for ordinary voters who like me miss all the information efforts between January and August to catch up. Many are tasked at this time with enrolling and supplying their school kids. Please explain the urgency. Sometime voter issues are hurried with the purpose to quell too much voter discussion. Here the implication is that 50-year-old building repairs are too expensive to address in a regular operations budget and the capital budget needs a bond issue. Am I supposed to assume that ONLY the bond issue can save our middle school students from building collapse?
3. Why choose a bond issue repayment plan without an increase in the tax levy for schools? Was it the recent acceleration in Miami County real estate valuation increases which will generate increased revenues without any mill levy increase? What will the district’s maintenance (operating) budget look like if the bond passes or fails? How did the members of the Community Committee consider the valuation increase in real estate in deciding to seek $40 million?
4. How did the administration present “programming space needs” to the Community Committee and the Board of Education and what does the phase mean as used in the administration information’s pamphlet? Such a catchy phrase — but is it just bond marketing rhetoric? Did anyone ask why the use of bond funds is so focused on sports facility and adjacent parking? We had a whole year of down time... no use at all then. Right? I question using bond (capital) funds to rehab a concession stand. People who know me know I was always (still am) a “sports mom” enthusiast. Name any high school sport and I’ve supported it. However, in the past volunteers would fund raise and have work days to rehab a concession stand in need of repair rather than seek bond issued capital outlay funds. I remind the administration this bond issue is not a national infrastructure referendum. It’s about how to spend LOCAL taxpayer funds wisely. Can we rethink the concession stand allotment?
5. (Best question to the last) How is the administration going to use its regular operating budget maintenance allowance if the bond issue is approved? Is there a plan? Will funds be diverted from regular maintenance budget funds to other needs? Will reserves for future maintenance needs be developed or is the plan to just ask for another bond issue? If diversion is planned, why not tell us which ones? I want to be part of a well-planned solution helping local schools. I feel the pamphlet was designed and written by some external expert on bond issue marketing. It doesn’t pass the smell test, but I am listening. PLEASE Just be a lot more clear. Because I still really care. And I WANT TO VOTE YES.
Respectfully submitted
Sandra Hartley
Retired Miami County Lawyer
Former attorney for USD 368 Board of Education and member of Kansas School Board Attorney’s Association & Board of Directors
Founding member of USD 368 Endowment Association and longtime officer and board member
Project manager for Next Generation programs for all four local high schools
