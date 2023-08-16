Yesterday, our oldest son suddenly observed as a news report: “I feel sorry for kids today.” He’s a thoughtful man like his dad.
After he left, I began to think about our oldest son’s reaction to the grim news we all face nightly and his sadness that “2023 Kids” don’t have the childhood he remembers. Later, our neighbor’s oldest son stopped by to pick up my order for mums being sold by his PHS junior class to raise money for the 2024 PHS After-Prom.
We exchanged stories about my time as an After-Prom mom like those of us approaching age 80 customarily do. But I was struck by how great my 2023 neighbor kids are! Despite what looks like really harsh past changes, there are still after-prom fundraisers.
In the “good old days,” after-prom planners didn’t deal with cell phones. Some kids had pagers, but the only cell phones were held by doctors and drug dealers. The police had car radios and walkie talkies. Today, 2023 kids not only have cell phone but new technology spending countless hours looking at screen of some kind.
American culture inundates them with subjects like LBGQ and gender change. 2023 kids are surrounded by discussions on abortion, vivid violence and phenol abuse and inundated with easy distraction of games — the ultimate vicarious living. Where did board games played by real kids go?
The focus of after-prom planning has always been on the safety of kids since Prom Night was frequently littered with the consequences of the inexperienced youth sowing some wild oats. There was a genuine belief that kids were safer at after-prom events. Today, mindless violence and school shootings raise the question: Are they really safe?
I admire today’s after-prom planners. It makes me hopeful. I understand in some places the invitations are now multi-lingual. Back in the day, everyone but the foreign exchange students spoke English. This is yet another example of how American culture has changed.
2023 kids endured the Covid school shut downs and months of isolations from peers. Taken together with all they face, it’s no wonder students are significantly different in 2023. But at least in one small town in Kansas, 2023 kids still have fundraisers; will still have prom night; parents still care about the safety of not only their own but of all kids in our community.
I am reminded of the Jason Aldean song about small towns: “We take care of our own.” Regardless of the changes, kids are the future. Thank you after-prom planners. You give us hope. If you haven’t bought your mums, I urge the community to support 2023 after-prom fundraiser. Order your PHS fall mums!
