Dear Editor,
Maybe you have to be a retired director and co-founder of the Miami County Arts Coalition in order to know how remarkable the next generation of local art students are.
They create original artworks. Think about that word! ARTWORK. It is work to conceive of an idea and transform it to a visual object for all to see.
As a community if we value work, it’s important to recognize the work required by local high school students and attend the March 3rd event at Town Square from 4:30-6:30.
They need to hear your applause as we celebrate with pizza courtesy of the Miami County Medical Center. Hope to see you there. No reservations required.
Sandra Hartley
Paola
