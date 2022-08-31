Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
REPLY TO THE FACTS: IS OUR LOCAL PUBLIC SCHOOL FAILING STUDENTS?
Recently a scathing assessment of our local public school focused on the current performance of public education in USD 368. Using disturbing facts about student performance coupled with several opinions about the reason for this poor performance, this opinion letter invites all of us to examine the quality of our public education.
I, too, share a belief that newly paved parking lots and refurbished concession stands proposed in a $40 million dollar capital improvement plan for the school district are unlikely to change the profile of student performance. I, too, am a senior citizen concerned generally with the lack of accountability for most tax and spend plans. But, most of all, I believe educating our next generations of citizens is central to maintaining freedom in a democracy. I appreciate fearless assessments of a problem. Thank you. So, I can ask: How do we fix inadequacies because if we are not part of a solution — We are the problem.
One solution proposed in 1983 was to couple local private support of public education to ease tax burdens and avoid legislative barriers and policy limitations on local school districts. (Remember the tax lid) Today, USD 368 Endowment Association has $2 million dollars endowed by local private citizens. In the past, the Endowment has purchased computers for elementary schools, mobile science lab for an old middle school, and a foreign language lab for a newly constructed high schools. In addition, the Endowment funded generous scholarship to graduating seniors. I don’t believe the Endowment has ever funded paved parking lots or a refurbished concession stand. In the early 1990s, the Endowment joined with the Baehr Foundation and created a special teacher incentive to reward and retain outstanding educators with a $10,000 stipend. I was told that the local teacher’s union opposed this program, and the school board refused to become a partner for continuing the effort. After three years, the program evaporated. Unchanged is the fact that quality public schools require talented teachers be retained.
As national statistics reveal, there is a current shortage of classroom teachers. Fewer college educated young adults choose teaching as a profession. Beleaguered experienced teachers leave. Who wants to be part of a failing public education system when inspired charter schools offer better conditions and less mandatory testing and paperwork? I suspect USD 368 will once again face a recruiting challenge to staff our local public school with talented teachers. Is there a solution?
Perhaps, the District could rejuvenate a recruiting strategy that did not get funded when all the talented college graduates went to high end districts with big tax budgets, leaving smaller districts in a cycle of replacing new teachers every two or three years. After being well mentors in small districts, young teachers moved on to more exciting educational opportunities and more money in the suburban districts. In one of his last years as superintendent, Dr. Bill Cleary proposed that the District and the Endowment fund a recruiting strategy to identify at Kansas colleges and universities promising students in education (sophomore year) and offer to pay their remaining tuition &fees in exchange for a commitment to teach in the District for five years following graduation. Not debt forgiveness but debt avoidance. This reduced their need for student loans and included a graduation bonus designed to help them find housing in Paola upon graduation. The belief at the time was that after 5 years, these teachers would develop community connections and see at least one class of their graduates go on. Inspiring them to stay after the five years, they would value in being mentored by an established group of peers and afforded the opportunity to apply for grants to complete their master degrees. Thoughts?
Sandra K Hartley
Paola
