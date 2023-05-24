Dear Editor,

Yesterday, I stopped by to visit an old friend who was busy cutting out cute handouts for her granddaughter to give to her kindergartners. The cutouts looked like tickets to a sporting event but were tickets to a “VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP.” I thought how ingenious this public school teacher was. Obviously, no budget for a real field trip but making something special for her students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.