Dear Editor,
After reading the past couple of weekly editions of the Miami County Republic newspaper, I am wondering if I may have underestimated in recent times the vital role a small town newspaper and its editor play in how a community sees itself.
Recent articles and photos reveal that despite consolidation of our nation’s print media and the ever present social media/internet stuff (which I have always avoided being almost 80), It is still true: A community focused newspaper captures the essence of who we are.
I have always been grateful for past years of service from our local paper, but more importantly in today’s complicated world, I appreciate the clarity which local coverage provides to all those who ask: “Why are we here?” We are hopefully here, at least in part, because even from a small Kansas town we can make a difference.
Recent examples of how we make a difference can be found in the magnitude of help being rendered to those ordinary folks who are ravaged by a faraway war through local donations to the Miami County Ukrainian Refugee Fund at First Option Bank. Our local generosity at the present moment has allowed those feeding and housing refugees in Moldova to receive $11,530 in US dollars that translates into $211,806.10 in Moldovan currency to date. I’d say the good people of Miami County are continuing to make a whopping difference as we face a harsh reality… All that is required for an evil tyrant to prevail is for good people to do nothing. And we aren’t done.
Another significant example of the importance of small town local newspaper people, like editor Brian McCauley, is the special coverage provided for the myriad of activities of local young people — our Next Generation of generous Miami Countians. No one could read the coverage or see the special photos of last week’s student reception sponsored by the Miami County Arts Coalition and Miami County Medical Center without realizing what a difference local students make when led by local public school educators.
For me, knowing a bright future awaits local children from their small town public schools is a special joy. Because of the courage of past generations, the Next Generation can have the same freedom of expression enjoyed today across the USA. I think we can have confidence they will guard this freedom well.
Sandy Hartley
Paola
