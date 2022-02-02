Dear Editor,
Earlier this month the Kansas Legislature passed a new Congressional map as required by the U.S. Constitution based on population changes determined by the U.S. Census. I was proud to support the Ad Astra 2 map as it makes Miami County whole and reunites our entire county with Johnson County along with Franklin and Anderson counties in the 3rd Congressional District.
The Ad Astra 2 map is a fair map drawn along natural, geographic and historical boundaries. It accomplishes the Constitutionally required apportionment because of changing population trends in Kansas over the past decade with the Eastern part of our state growing rapidly while Western Kansas has lost population.
In my current Senate district, I have the privilege of representing Miami and Johnson counties. Miami County is a bedroom county to Johnson County. Many Miami County residents commute to work in Johnson County where we have one of the largest intermodals not just in the state or the Midwest but in all North America.
Industry is deeply connected between Johnson, Miami, Franklin and Anderson counties. We have a major manufacturing footprint in our area. Kubota chose my Senate district to be the location for their North American distribution facility. Kubota not only built the initial facility, but recently quadrupled the size and expanded their capacity in the intermodal.
When we look at transportation to and from the intermodal, we not only have BNSF, but even more crucial highway transportation. Highway 69 runs North and South through Johnson County, Miami County all the way down to the furthest Southeast corner of the state. We also have major intermodal transportation just about 8 miles West on Highway 169. The trucking transportation activity on Hwy 169 is nearly identically to that of Hwy 69 and is a major thoroughfare which will take traffic to Highway 68 through Franklin County or keep going south to Anderson County.
These counties are inherently connected through employment because Miami, Franklin and Anderson residents drive to Johnson for employment. But also, the major transportation engine that’s coming from the intermodal is going right through these counties.
I have heard from my constituents that they are delighted to be reunited with Johnson County and very pleased that the Ad Astra 2 map has made Miami County whole.
Sen. Molly Baumgardner
37th Senate District
Louisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.