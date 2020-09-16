Dear Editor,
In Kansas, school districts recently estimated that more than 48,500 students lack broadband access at home. Libraries and churches need to open their door to allow students to access their internet.
Meanwhile, Paola Free Library has limited pickup and computer hours. One has to make a reservation to browse, use computer, copier and fax.
Please OPEN up our library!
Shari Latto
Paola
