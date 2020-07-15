Dear Editor,
COVID-19 or Control?
What we have learned so far.
Pot shops and liquor stores are immune.
It spreads in churches but not in Walmarts.
Government is essential.
Businesses are expendable.
Moms taking children to parks is deadly.
A politician can go wherever they want.
Yea! The less you know!
Let’s see if I get this right for all of you conspiracy critics. I’m not saying COVID-19 isn’t dangerous. It is! No one is telling us how many people have died as a result from the “normal” flu.
Governor’s and other UNELECTED power mad tiny tyrants who are unconstitutionally abusing power CANNOT make law. They DO NOT have that kind of authority. Not wearing a mask is not against the law. But “law enforcement officers” (the police) are beating people to the ground, arresting and jailing them for not wearing a mask. Total abuse of power.
I thought we destroyed the Gestapo when we beat Germany in WWII. Guess not.
Mostly the socialist leftist Democrats want to keep as many Americans unemployed and shut up in their homes as possible as close to the election as possible so the American voter will vote for the braindead Joe Biden.
You can go to the beach, but you can’t go into the water. COVID-19 sharks. How stupid are our leaders? And there is an outright assault on our religious liberties. That is TYRANNY.
COVID-19 virus is COVID-19 virus, and it’s going to do what it’s going to do, and there isn’t much we can do to stop it.
Sit down, shut up and do as you are told, say our “leaders.”
Steven Speakman
Paola
