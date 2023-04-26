Letter to the Editor - Ted Stout Apr 26, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Editor,I support KanCare Expansion because researchers found that the ACA Medicaid expansion has led to improvements in health care and decreases in health disparities, including:Decreasing the number of uninsured patients.Increasing the number of patients discharged to rehabilitation facilities where they could continue to heal from their injuries under professional care.Decreasing the rate at which young Black trauma patients die in the hospital following their injuries, bringing that rate closer to what it is for White patients.The people of Kansas want KanCare Expansion. Why won’t the Legislators talk about it?Ted StoutPaola Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArrest made after undercover narcotics investigationFire destroys workshop west of PaolaFirst Presbyterian Church for sale in PaolaDaniel Edward DayKansas hospital officials say new criminal penalties needed to deter patient, visitor violenceKansas governor vetoes flat tax plan, proposes one-time $800M rebateCity of Paola finalizes agreement with LegionPaola sets guidelines, rental fees for ballfieldsSteve Richard GeigerTraffic stop leads to narcotics arrest Images Videos CommentedDebating the future of Always and Furever (2)Could using state funds for private education lead to public school closures in Emporia? (1)New Study: OCD misunderstood in Casper. Doctor Explains (1)Letter to the Editor - Sue Davison (1)Letter to the Editor - Elena Super (1)Letter to the Editor - Chris Brown (1)Agencies unite for active shooter training (1) Trending Recipes National Videos Fatalities climb at national parks as visitors grow, funding and staffing lag Home Sales Continue to Fall as Mortgage Rates Remain High House passes transgender athlete ban for public school sports Nevada Senate Approves Bill to Safeguard Abortion Rights 0:42 Eight Potential First-Round Picks Had Predraft Visits with Packers
