Dear Editor,
Governor Kelly recently vetoed several bills that I urge Sen. Baumgardner and Rep. Poetter to sustain.
SB 50 — Bill to give hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money to high income Kansans and corporations — This bill is not fiscally responsible.
SB 55 — Bill to discriminate against Kansas trans girls and women in sports in schools — This bill is hateful and demeaning.
HB 2039 — Bill to require Kansas public high schoolers pass a civics test to graduate — Civic education needs to be under the State Board and not legislative mandates.
HB 2058 — Bill to lower the age to carry concealed, loaded handguns from 21 to 18.
HB 2089 — Bill to require the NRA’s gun familiarity course if schools provide gun safety — Neither of these bills are responsible or necessary.
HB 2183 — Bill to make it harder to vote by mail in Kansas, especially for aged and disabled — Making it harder to vote does not strengthen election security.
HB 2332 — Bill to take election powers away from the Executive Branch and the Kansas Courts and give them to the Kansas Legislature, instead — This is an attempt to undermine election results.
Ted Stout
Paola
