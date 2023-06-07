Dear Editor,
Neighbors appreciate the Paola City Council’s May 9th action of maintaining the Old North School property zoning as NC-R1. The months-long process was a learning opportunity for all — neighbors, applicant, city staff and commission.
Now, there is a proposal by Blake Harris to re-purpose the school building into an upscale event center. An event center is indeed permitted in an NC-R1 zoning district, with a conditional use permit (CUP). A primary guideline that must be considered in non-residential uses in such a district, however, is that the use is in keeping with the characteristics of the neighborhood. While only property owners within 200 feet of 302 N. Oak received direct communication regarding potential changes to the property, the impact for the community will extend far beyond that.
Based on the artist’s rendering for Mr. Harris’ proposal for the building, his comments, and the stated seven-figure amount to be spent, his intention is most definitely to develop a high-end venue. He has stated it will not be in competition with event centers in the surrounding area as it will exceed what they can offer as a wedding venue.
He anticipates the venue can host up to 250 attendees. His current venue, “The Haven” sits on 40 acres located at 247th Street and State Line and draws clientele from Johnson County, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri. His plans to develop a mini “Haven” in this neighborhood raises several questions and concerns that need to be brought before the Paola Planning commission and city staff who will meet on June 20th.
The developer’s focus is, understandably, on 302 N. Oak. Zoning guidelines, however, call for consideration of the entire neighborhood. The one block in the center cannot be separated from the neighborhood that surrounds it when it comes to zoning. As most are aware, this area is somewhat secluded due to the lack of thoroughfare access.
The streets are narrow with some dangerous intersections, and there are limited sidewalks and steep hills. It is not on the beaten path through town or from the highway. Having lived in this neighborhood for 20 years, I have seen it transition from older retired residents to younger families with children, filling the streets with childhood activities. This neighborhood is family friendly and quiet. Residents work to ensure that activities do not disrupt others.
More than 30 children grade school age and younger live within a two-block radius of the school property. It’s reasonable, then, to consider whether a venue such as the one proposed would increase risks for children: risk of “stranger danger” or of increased vehicle traffic (with up to 250 possible attendees). Mr. Harris has stated that most of the events would take place on weekends, the very time working parents spend with their children and with neighborhood activities.
The nature and pattern of traffic will be substantially different from what the neighborhood experienced when the property was a school. Nighttime traffic will increase; out-of-town drivers will be unfamiliar with the area and its street hazards; and the convoluted route to get to the location from the highway will meander through other neighborhoods. Consequently, anyone within Pearl Street to the west, East Street to the east, Peoria to the south, and Baptiste Drive to the north will be directly impacted.
From a business standpoint, the area is not highly visible or easily accessible. Were the building located somewhere less secluded, a venue of the sort Mr. Harris proposes could be viable and beneficial for the community as well as the developer. It’s easier to see such a project being realized in buildings such as the former Presbyterian Church or the downtown Security Bank, buildings with access to the amenities of the Square and local businesses.
He touts that his venue will increase tourism and be an economic plus for local businesses. There are no local businesses around 302 N. Oak, and it is highly unlikely that patrons will drive through the city in search of them. Given that Paola is a 25-minute drive to the services and amenities of Olathe and Overland Park, those attending a wedding event at this location would be more likely to spend their money in Johnson County with its expanded options.
Mr. Harris said that he did not want the neighbors to have significant input in conditions placed on his business. That is concerning; it runs counter to the zoning guidelines of the Land Development Ordinance as well as to our self-interest and property values.
Don’t misunderstand: the neighborhood would like to see 302 N. Oak revitalized. An event center that takes into account the character of the neighborhood and community could be the answer: one where civic organizations meet; one for conferences with break-out rooms, classes / demonstrations, exhibits, etc.
Perhaps, along with such a center, portions of the building could be used to relocate public offices looking for additional space. (Were it not cost prohibitive, relocating the Historical Museum or County Extension Offices would allow the Old North School to again serve as an educational venue and maintain the character of the neighborhood.)
The facade of Old North School continues to be distinguished, and we hope it can be saved. However, if necessary, perhaps it would be wiser to sacrifice the building to preserve our neighborhood; not sacrifice the neighborhood to preserve the building.
Terry Courtney
Paola
