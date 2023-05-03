Dear Editor,
Many of us in the neighborhood adjacent to the North School property are concerned by the recent decision of the Planning Commission to recommend rezoning of that property from Neighborhood Conservation (NC) to Thoroughfare Access (TA). The City Council will take final action on this matter at their May 9th meeting.
Statute permits the neighbors to file a petition in this matter, but due to a misunderstanding of the procedure and timeline for protest, we missed the deadline. We appreciate the opportunity to lay out our concerns here.
As most Paolans are aware, the North School neighborhood is almost an enclave, with narrow streets surrounding the school block itself and dangerous exits from those streets, two of which are downhill and one connecting to a relatively blind intersection. For several years, traffic was one-way in portions of the neighborhood to accommodate the awkward entrances and exits.
When the Brady Brother’s LLC purchased the property at 302 N. Oak from the school district in 2016, the property was zoned NC-R1. This is the zoning for neighborhoods whose character is already established and which should be protected. The Land Development Ordinance (LDO) states, “These districts permit minor infill consistent with existing character but are not otherwise intended for use of new development or rezoning.” Those familiar with this neighborhood will recognize that NC is an appropriate zoning for the North School area.
The application to move to Thoroughfare Access (TA) is a disregard for the existing character of the neighborhood and the standards set by the Land Development Ordinance. The LDO says that this sort of district “provides for high quality, moderate density development with a full range of residential and nonresidential uses” which encourages “both pedestrian and automobile access.”
The Ordinance adds that residents should be in the interior areas of this zone and that any nonresidential uses should be restricted to land having “access to arterial or collector streets.” Baptiste Drive, for instance, is zoned for TA. With its residences on the periphery of the North School property and its lack of access to arterial and collector streets, our neighborhood is inappropriate for TA designation.
The Brady’s application to rezone cited a hardship of lack of potential in marketing the property because of the current zoning. Also affecting marketability, no doubt, is the building’s deterioration. However, NC zoning is not responsible for the condition of the building. In fact, out of interest for the neighborhood appearance, residents of the area volunteered at times to clean up the yard.
The rezoning application cited the need for middle-value housing and multi- housing needs, as presented in the Comprehensive Plan. Because the only residential use outside the scope of NC districts is for multi-family dwelling units, one can conclude that the application was intended to allow multi-family dwellings for that property.
TA zoning could bring a change in traffic patterns creating hazards for drivers unfamiliar with the enclosed area, lack of through streets, and unsafe intersections. The increased traffic in that constricted area could also endanger children and walkers. Such a zoning change would also broaden the possible uses of the North School block in ways inconsistent with the character of the neighborhood.
At the start of the March 21 Public Hearing to discuss this zoning application, Ike Brady announced that the contracted buyer desiring to pursue developing apartments had withdrawn the contract. The Hearing should have ended at that point because the application and reasons for the zoning request were now moot. It did not. Instead, he introduced a new potential buyer who suggested turning the property into an Event Space.
The residents of the area are supportive of rejuvenation of that area, and an Event Space is reasonable to consider, but such a project does not require a change of zoning. It is allowable in NC districts via a Conditional Use Permit (CUP). The new contracted buyer should submit his own application.
More importantly, the Planning Commission should NOT have recommended a change in zoning that:
1) Runs counter to the Land Development Ordinance guidelines
2) Was moot because the application was not factually accurate at the time of their vote
3) Is based on a project for which there has not yet been an application
We ask that the City Council in its May 9 meeting to adhere to the Land Development Ordinance standards, which will retain the NC-R1 zoning.
The neighborhood is open and receptive to compromise and cooperation in order to revitalize the North School property for beneficial community use or single-family dwellings in keeping with the character of the neighborhood.
Terry Courtney
Paola
