Dear Editor,
This letter is in response to Paola City Council Member LeAnne Shields’ letter to the Editor dated January 19, 2022.
In her letter, Mrs. Shields correctly stated that the 1/2 cent sales tax went into effect on October 1, 2021, and that tax is conservatively estimated to generate $12 million over the next 15 years.
I agree that Lake Miola dam repairs are a top priority, as are the repairs, upgrades and operational costs of the Paola Family Pool. I also agree that the baseball fields in Wallace Park have not kept up with surrounding cities, and need improvements.
However, Mrs. Shields incorrectly stated that the plan is to build two turf baseball fields and two soccer fields in Wallace Park at an estimated cost of between $4 million and $7 million. The City Council has not formally decided on a plan and that estimated $4 million to $7 million was for four turf baseball fields, and various upgrades and improvements to the other fields located in Wallace Park.
The City requested additional information for just two turf fields to reduce the total cost. The estimated cost for two turf baseball fields and various upgrades and improvements to the other fields is between $2.5 million and $3 million. This cost is much more manageable, and, along with the two new fields, would provide much needed attention to the remaining fields, and allow for soccer play on some of those fields as well.
Again, this is just an estimate and not a formal plan of action. I am also aware that portions of Wallace Park are prone to flooding, especially south of Wallace Drive. That is the primary reason for looking at constructing the two new fields on the north side of Wallace drive, where the existing Major Field is currently located.
In response to her comment about purchasing a certain piece of property, I would point out the proper protocol for the City to purchase property would be to first discuss the matter in an Executive Session with the Mayor, City Council, City Manager, and City Attorney, pursuant to Kansas Statute , K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(6). After that discussion, the Council would possibly take action on the purchase in an open meeting.
When Mrs. Shields called out a specific property and a desire for the City to purchase said property in a letter to the editor, she not only went against proper protocol, she showed bad form. To her comment about a landowner offering to give the City land near the Paola High School baseball fields, I am not aware of anyone at this time willing to donate the necessary 20-30 acres to the City to build these ballfields.
A recent survey conducted by Confluence on behalf of the City also showed the majority of respondents wanted to see the ballfields remain in Wallace Park. Those survey results, coupled with the high cost of purchasing land, lack of available donated land, and that Wallace Park already has the utility infrastructure in place, makes Wallace Park my first choice for new construction.
That is why I voted yes to start the Engineering and Geotechnical work in Wallace Park to determine if this location will work for the new ballfields, and help determine the next steps for the Council.
Finally, it is important for people to attend City Council meetings, have easy access to their elected Council Members, and to have input on issues like these; I just want to make sure that input is based on correct and complete information.
Trent Upshaw
Paola City Council President — Ward 2
