Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to the elected leaders in our communities.
I have read Governor Kelly’s plan for reopening our state.
I would just like to say it’s unacceptable because it only mirrors her unlawful house arrest of the residents of Kansas. She violated all of our constitutional rights.
Her unlawful house arrest orders did nothing to keep anybody any safer than they already were. We have more risk of being in a car wreck than getting sick from this virus.
I dare anyone to look at her 3 phase plan and show me or anybody else where it even resembles reopening our local businesses, because it doesn’t. Her plan only extends what is going on now.
The longer it continues, the more it’s going to hurt all of our communities.
Now is when the people who were elected to represent their districts get involved and start telling this woman that her plans will not be doing the residents of Kansas any good, and it certainly will not open up our economy or get anybody back to work.
We will never get out of phase one. Phase one doesn’t even put a key into the lock she put on this state, never mind even turning it!
Unless we meet her deranged ideas of a certain ideological criteria, phase 2 will never even begin. She has effectively stripped the people of this state the right to govern themselves.
The mayors, the councilmen, the police should all be coming together on this and let her know that she cannot continue to violate our state constitutional rights.
Our health officials were not elected to any office that I know of to make rules or regulations that mandate what the residents of their counties can do and not do. Because if they have that power, we don’t need mayors or councilmen or city managers or a governor.
The challenge is here folks, do you want be on unlawful house arrest without ever having been charged of any crime/s, or do you want your rights back without their stipulations added to them?
Are our elected officials even going to hold any town meetings to even find out how their voting public even thinks or feels about this? Our elected officials have the authority and power to lead and help their communities. Will they do this, or continue to let their communities erode?
It is my view and opinion that every elected Democrat in any office in this country is going to use their positions to make laws and rules and demands on every Republican party member and Republican-led state to get them to bend to their wills even if they violate our constitutional rights.
With this unlawful house arrest we are no longer free in our own country, and we aren’t safe from tyranny or those who will use this unlawful house arrest to perform even more unlawful acts under it.
Our children who we put through school for 12 years are now denied the rights to even hold a graduation ceremony and denied the right to hold prom.
This unlawful house arrest is impacting everybody. It should not be allowed to continue.
We don’t live in New York. What happens in new York and how they are dealing with it there should not be allowed to extend to any other states.
Governor Kelly is not leading this state into anything that even resembles a reopening of this state, and her phase plan gives herself the authority to restrict and retract our abilities to live and work if she deems it necessary. She gave herself the ability to move the goal posts as she sees fit.
Be prepared to do a whole lot of nothing under Governor Kelly’s continued unlawful house arrest.
Her party has turned this health crisis into a political tool to sabotage the country, the economy and any future growth. They don’t even care if they get a busted country with no viable economy full of chaos as long as they get control of the government.
We have lost our freedom..is anybody going to speak up, or is everybody going to accept this?
Here is my attempt to speak out... even that right is being limited and taken away from us.
Thank you for reading the words of a woman who wants to live in a free and open society... forced facial masks are not part of that.
The Democrats wanted open borders and for people to travel and do as they please, so now its time to make them honor those words.
City mayors, councilmen, police... the people in your counties elected you to do these types of things to stand up for the citizenry and their rights.
Its time to get back to doing the jobs you were elected to and entrusted with.
Virginia Lamp
Paola
