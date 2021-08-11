Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
Should we change our history, our past, simply to reflect a theory — an unproven one at that — as the Critical Race Theory concludes we must?
An Osawatomie resident recently wrote an opinion in the Voices column of the July 14, 2021, issue of The Miami County Republic. She opined that Critical Race Theory (CRT) should not be banned. She, apparently, supports CRT. Proponents say CRT is good because it brings to light that America is “inherently racist;” that white Americans as oppressors have historically oppressed people of color; and that we must make changes to our behavior.
She writes that history needs to be “honestly taught,” and that, “…truths of this country need to be understood.” Honest according to whom? In a rebuttal to proponents’ claim that CRT is just teaching history, that rebuttal states, “There were historians for thousands of years teaching and discussing history before CRT was created in the 1980’s. We do not need CRT to teach honest history.”
Grady Atwater, administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site, opined in The Miami County Republic edition of July 28, 2021, “… historic reality does not neatly fit any one view on the political or ideological spectrum. The only way to present the illusion that it does is to ignore historical realities that dulls the particular historical event or idea that they wish to … use to attack their cultural and political foes ….” And truths? We do not need CRT or its advocates to tell us what they think is true and what is not.
She, the opinion writer, states that, “According to the National Education Association (NEA), CRT is currently being taught only on the college level …” She later asks us to, “Remember, please, that Critical Race Theory is not even being taught on the K-Hi levels in Kansas.” This year, 2021, the NEA wrote as one of its New Business Items, NBI A: “… NEA state and local affiliates, … shall … continue our work together to eradicate institutional racism in our public school system by: … 2. Supporting and leading campaigns that: … Result in increasing the implementation of culturally responsive education, Critical Race Theory, and Ethnic … Studies curriculum in pre-K-12….” [See June 30, 2021, RA Today]
Are we to believe that CRT is not coming to classrooms in Kansas? Apparently, the area legislator that the writer refers to thinks it will.
If one thinks the NEA is not political, consider their statement from NBI 29: “The NEA will publicize its support for the Palestinian struggle for justice and call on the United States government to stop arming and supporting Israel and Saudi Arabia.”
She continues Thinking Out Loud: “Those opposed to the teaching of this theory seem to fear that it would lead students … to feel guilty about past injustices.” According to tv network, NBC, Dr. Elana Yaron Fishbein wrote to the superintendent of [her children’s] Philadelphia school district that the “…Cultural Proficiency Committee imposed a lesson plan to indoctrinate the children …using reprehensible resources designed to inoculate Caucasian children with feeling of guilt for the color of their skin and the ‘sins’ of their forefathers.” The concerned mother continued, “Why must our kids feel like villains and hate themselves for something they had no control over — the color/pigmentation of their skin?!? My nine-year-old very perceptively commented: ‘They are doing to us what they told us not to do to others.’”
Finally, our subject opinion writer says, “… let’s allow legislators to legislate, educators to educate and those who ‘think out loud’ to occasionally pontificate.” I agree. But educators should not indoctrinate, or inoculate, … or pontificate.
Wayne Walden
Louisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.