Thanks for honoring my Uncle John
Dear Editor,
I just wanted to give a shout-out to the Cote family that was dining at Timbercreek Restaurant in Louisburg Tuesday, Nov. 12. They very graciously paid for a meal shared by me and my uncle, a veteran, the day after Veterans Day.
Uncle John was in town to attend a funeral visitation and I suggested we eat supper together. Uncle John was wearing his U.S. Navy ballcap. We ate fairly early so the restaurant wasn’t busy yet. We were done with our meal and visiting, when a young family walked by. The little girl looked to be about 9 or 10 and she stopped at the table and thanked my uncle for his service. Uncle John was touched and remarked after the family walked by how nice that was.
I quizzed him a bit about his service and learned he joined the Navy about three years after he graduated from high school. He had promised Granddad that he would stay home and help on the farm. He told me his draft number kept getting closer and decided to follow an older brother’s footsteps and join the Navy. He served for three years leaving the service in ’69.
Although he didn’t say it in so many words I think that little girl’s message of thanks was much different than what he might have received when he left the service.
So to the Cote family (the waitress got your last name) thank you very much for dinner. While I didn’t deserve it, it really made Uncle John’s day.
Jean Carder,
Louisburg
Uncle John Scarlett,
Wellsville
