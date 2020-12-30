OSAWATOMIE — The Flint Hills Trail left a lasting imprint on Osawatomie in 2020.
It seemed fitting that a train rumbled past as Gov. Laura Kelly, Mayor Mark Govea, former state Sen. and trail catalyst Doug Walker and other state and local dignitaries gathered Oct. 7 to acknowledge the recently completed construction of the rail-trail’s eastern terminus near the southwest parking lot of the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex in Osawatomie.
The 119-mile trail stretches from Osawatomie to Herington and passes through five counties and several communities along the way. The trail is built on an old rail corridor and is the seventh-longest rail-trail in America. The rail-trail generally follows the Santa Fe National Historic Trail route and was designated a state park in 2018.
The enhancements to the trail’s eastern terminus, dubbed “Mile Zero,” will improve trail access for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians who want to enjoy outdoor recreational opportunities in Miami County and other points west.
The trail previously ended about 300 feet west of Osawatomie USD 367 property behind Trojan Elementary, with no immediate public access. The closest public access point was about one mile west of town where it crosses John Brown Highway.
“Public access to trails, parks, and other greenspaces plays a key role in growing economic development opportunities, promoting healthier lifestyles, and improving quality-of-life for Kansans statewide,” Gov. Kelly told the gathering. “I commend the city of Osawatomie and the local Flint Hills Trail Taskforce for their work to boost visitor turnout at trails and other greenspaces in their community.”
On that unseasonably warm and windy October morning, trail task force Chairman Jeff Walmann credited Walker — an Osawatomie resident and vice president of the Kanza Rails-Trails Conservatory — for being a guiding force in establishing the 119-mile Flint Hills Trail through the years and most recently the Mile Zero point in Osawatomie. The landing area at the trail’s eastern terminus has been named Walker Station in his honor.
In his remarks, Walmann thanked the public and private entities that had contributed funds for the project — to the tune of more than $350,000 — and companies and individuals who helped the city complete the work.
A sign that the eastern terminus project was nearing completion was visible three months earlier when an arch-shaped “Flint Hills Trail” gateway was anchored July 16 at the eastern-most point of the trail near the sports complex.
Mayor Govea expressed his gratitude to Doherty Steel for the Paola-based company’s role in the sign project.
“We owe a big thank you to Doherty Steel, Inc. for the fabrication, placement and donation of this beautifully striking sign,” Govea said when the gateway was erected in July.
He also talked about the economic benefits of having the eastern terminus in the community’s backyard.
“Being the furthest eastern terminal for this trail will make it the jumping off and on point for most people in the Kansas City area, which should bring renewed economic activity to our little town,” the mayor said.
Walmann, also present to watch the gateway go up, credited Osawatomie-based Hall’s Bobcat Service/The Rock Yard for its work on the project.
“Halls Rock Yard did a marvelous job on the trail to connect with the existing Flint Hills Trail and also did the work on the parking for cars and a large parking lot for horse trailers that will have green spaces with hitching posts,” Walmann said.
Walker, who was among those who joined Walmann and Govea that day, was named Osawatomie’s 2019 Citizen of the Year for his rail-trail achievements.
During the award presentation, the former state senator told the audience he had been voted out of office, threatened and sued in his bid to promote and build trails in Kansas.
“Every time I see a family out there, every time I see someone on it, it validates the project,” Walker said.
