Osawatomie wrestlers place eighth at Bonner Springs By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Jan 17, 2023 7 hrs ago

BONNER SPRINGS — The Osawatomie Trojans had four wrestlers place in the top four of their weight classifications in the Bonner Springs Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.The Trojans posted 73 points, placing eighth in the team standings.Parker Slayman was third at 132 pounds. He scored a 9-0 major decision against Trevor Kaub of Ottawa in the third-place match. Slayman, 13-2, was 4-1 with three pins.Jovani Caudill placed third at 157 pounds. He pinned Bryan Jennings of Platte County in the third-place match. Caudill, 12-2, was 3-1 with three pins.Seth Carrow was third at 190 pounds. He scored a 6-4 decision against Reed Newbanks of Olathe Northwest in the third-place match. Carrow, 10-4, was 3-1 with a pin and a major decision.Dane Ogden placed fourth at 120 pounds. Ogden, 9-3, was 2-2 with a pin.Darison Lucas was seventh at 285 pounds. Lucas is 8-5 on the season.Ethan Gray was eighth at 126 pounds. He is 8-6.Michael Clark placed eighth at 215 pounds. Clark is 4-6 on the season.Jaun Van Sickle competed at 144 pounds.Ricky Anderson represented the Trojans at 150 pounds. He had one pin. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
