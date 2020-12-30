COVID-19 reverberated like a thunderclap through the business community in March.
The economic shutdown it foretold left many businesses hurting and scores of employees without jobs.
As COVID-19 spread from continent to continent, stricter guidelines to limit personal interaction were implemented.
It began March 15, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that events with 50 or more people be postponed for the next eight weeks, and it tightened on St. Patrick’s Day, when the Miami County Commission prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, under guidance from local and staff health officials.
This was coupled with a universal guideline that everyone should practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from each other to prevent the spread of the virus.
The lockdowns came, and businesses were forced to shutter their doors — some permanently.
Michelle Kaiser, owner of Town Square Event Design in Paola, said in March all of her events had been canceled for the next eight weeks. She estimated the fallout had already cost her about $100,000.
Despite the cancellations, Kaiser was busy as ever trying to find ways to help the community and keep her business afloat.
On March 20, she cleaned out the Town Square fridges and put together to-go meals of lasagna and tuna casserole that she sold to local families.
“I’ve been trying to think of ways to help,” Kaiser said. “I can cook. I know not everyone cooks.”
When the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, Jeanie Clerico said she knew it was going to be difficult to keep Beethoven’s No. 9 afloat. She and her daughter and co-owner Linzi Weilert had focused on creating a family dine-in atmosphere at Beethoven’s, but they suddenly found themselves taking to-go orders for labor-intensive meals.
“I remember thinking, ‘how in the heck are we supposed to make this work?’” Clerico said. “Financially, it just wouldn’t work.”
In July, the mother-daughter duo made the official announcement on Beethoven’s Facebook page that the Paola restaurant was permanently closing.
Clerico wrote a cookbook to ensure the restaurant’s recipes would live on. Fans savored the idea. Clerico initially ordered 1,100 cookbooks and got them from the publisher in November. Later that month, she reported having 90 books left.
As news of the pandemic continued to make headlines, businesses everywhere created and updated policies ranging from personal hygiene and office cleaning procedures to employees working from home or off-site.Local, state and federal governments pushed out grant monies under an alphabet soup of acronyms to try and prop up ailing businesses until they could get back on their feet.
The County Commission submitted a proposal to the state in August that detailed how $6.8 million in CARES Act federal funds would be disbursed to various sources throughout the county to assist with COVID-19 related expenses. The allocations helped numerous businesses.
In late May, two months after the shutdown,businesses began to reopen. Individuals tried to help businesses in a variety of ways, from ordering take-out meals to donating masks.
Marsha Adams, a State Farm insurance agent in Osawatomie, and her staff had a brainstorming session on ways to help local businesses.
Adams used a $500 State Farm grant and some of her own money to purchase $800 worth of gift cards from sit-down restaurants in Osawatomie and recently delivered bags with the gift cards and snacks to the salons and barber shop.
“Everyone in town, you know, is suffering from this,” Adams said May 20 of the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. “I can’t imagine being without income (during the shutdown). In our small town there’s not very many businesses to begin with, so we were just trying to figure out a way to reach out and help as many as we could.”
