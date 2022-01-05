SALINA — Aidan Hartig singled to drive home Ryan Sloan with the game-winning run in a walk-off 3-2 victory against Clearwater in the third-place game at the Class 4A state baseball tournament at Dean Evans Stadium on Friday, May 28, highlighting the 2021 season for the Paola Panthers.
Paola (22-3) opened the tournament with a 7-4 victory against Eudora on Thursday, May 27. The Panthers fell to Bishop Miege, the eventual state champion, by a score of 10-4 in the semifinals Friday, May 28.
Paola arrived in Salina without junior outfielder Logan Newkirk, who was battling allergies. Newkirk would arrive Friday for the semifinals and third-place game, making two great catches in right field with one diving play into foul territory to end a threat.
Starting the opener for the Panthers was senior right-hander Garrett Williams. He was nursing a sore rotator cuff.
Williams was strong for four innings and was pitching on guts in the fifth and sixth frames.
It was a one-run game, 5-4, heading into the home half of the sixth.
Caden Marcum had an RBI-double and Dillon Ohlmeier delivered with an RBI single, increasing the lead to 7-4. Dalton Picek shut Eudora down in the top of the seventh.
Marcum started the semifinal game against Bishop Miege, throwing on a sore ankle he injured skidding across home plate against Eudora.
Paola trailed 4-2 as the game headed into fifth inning. Marcum worked five innings.
Bishop Miege scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning and added three more runs in the seventh to beat the Panthers 10-4.
Picek went the distance in the third-place game against Clearwater.
Hartig ended the game with a walk-off single.
