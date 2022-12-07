PAOLA — There are great expectations for the Paola Panther boys wrestling team.
Paola is ranked fourth in the state for Class 4A.
Eight wrestlers are ranked in the top six in their weight classifications.
Freshman Brock Johnson is ranked No. 2 in the state at 106 pounds.
Macoy Johnson, a senior, is ranked No. 3 at 144 pounds. Johnson, a state qualifier, went 34-10 last season.
Senior Dylan Waggerman is ranked No. 3 at 175 pounds.
Charlie Zeller, a senior, is ranked No. 4 at 157 pounds. Zeller, 19-9, came back from a broken pelvis last season to win a regional title and place fifth in the state.
Senior Ryan Pankov is ranked No. 5 at 138 pounds. Pankov is the returning Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestler of the Year. He was 30-10 last season, placing fourth in the state at 126 pounds.
Kaiden Powell, a sophomore, is ranked No. 5 at 120 pounds. Powell, 38-5, placed fifth in the state last year at 106 pounds.
Senior Sheldon Martin is ranked No. 6 at 150 pounds. Martin, a state qualifier, was 22-11.
Bryson Rockers, a freshman, is ranked No. 6 at 113 pounds.
There are 50 student-athletes out for the Paola wrestling boys and girls teams.
The Panther boys return 11 letter-winners, including six state qualifiers.
The girls return six letter-winners, with one state qualifier.
Grace Bull is the lone senior out for the girls program. Juniors wrestling for the Lady Panthers are Jailynn Taylor, Camryn Mather, Kena Leonard, Lily Jevne and Bailey Donahue.
Sophomores wrestling for the Paiola girls are Alyssa Bartlett, Ellie Baska, Emma Bull and Alexys Epp. Freshmen on the team are Layla Anthony, Ava Clauder, Caylee Crawford and Bree Seek.
Xander Meinig, a sophomore, was 29-12 last season, qualifying for the state tournament.
Sam Shore, a senior, is back to compete at 190 pounds.
The boys return Clayton Younger and Jason Newton, who were injured last season.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are Jake Spencer, Brody Latto, Carson Martin, Hagen Blanck, Ryckert Cole, Brock Johnson and Bryson Rockers.
“All of the guys will be competing for a varsity spot on the team and could have an impact right away if they make the varsity lineup,” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “For the girls program, we have a bunch of new girls who have never wrestled before but are in that room grinding away learning every day. There isn’t just one that I’m keeping my eye out for because I’m excited to see all of them compete.”
Willard is entering his sixth season with the Paola wrestling program and fourth as head coach.
“As far as team goals go for the boys, we are working to be league champs, regional champs, 4A state champs,” Willard said. “Most of all our goal is to continue to be one big happy wrestling family. For our girls team, goals are to compete hard and learn the sport of wrestling, get more girls to qualify for the state tournament and have somebody else get on that podium.”
Paola is coached by Darvin Willard. Conner Maynard is an assistant coach. Team managers are Angel Fish, Makayla Hendrickson, Milee Johnson, Kennedy Powell, Malorie Stephens and Addie McLean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.