PAOLA — The Paola football team is going to be a young one this season, returning just four starters on offense and six on defense.
However, the Panthers have some potential with a roster of talented underclassmen ready to prove themselves.
Offensive starters back are senior offensive tackle Eli Richmond, senior offensive tackle Wade Enman, senior running back Clayton Younger and junior wide receiver Jace Kerley.
Starters back on defense are senior defensive end Cooper Stanchfield, junior defensive back JD Troutman, junior defensive back JJ Crawford, defensive end Richmond, defensive tackle Enman and linebacker Younger.
Paola coach Mike Smith is in his 28th season with the Paola Panthers and second as head coach. Assistant coaches are Todd Weaver, David Kane, Morgan Roth, Darvin Willard, Eric Dunbar and Evan Lindsay.
The Paola Panthers sport a roster with 90 student-athletes.
“We have several players out who could hopefully make an impact on Friday nights, but are inexperienced,” Smith said. “We have had a very good start to practices. The upperclassmen are doing a good job of leading the team.
“As with any season, staying healthy and striving for continuous growth each week at practice are the keys to our success,” he said. “Our goals are to represent Paola, our school, and our football program with pride on Friday nights.”
Paola has some size and experience on the line of scrimmage. Richmond, 6-3, 270; Enman, 6-3, 275; and Stanchfield, 6-0, 210, anchor the line.
Senior Triston Katzer, 5-10, 150; junior Jasper Logan, 6-3, 175; and sophomore Brody Latto, 5-9, 145, have been battling for starting time at quarterback.
Junior Xander Meinig, 5-7, 145, gives Paola speed on defense at defensive back.
Senior Landon Hill, 6-4, 240, can be a weapon at tight end and defensive line. Hill has good speed and hands.
Senior Thomas Cordes, 6-4, 275, has been turning heads in practice and scrimmages. Sports in Kansas named Cordes one of the top prospects in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Junior Carter Kauk, 6-0, 250, has been taking snaps with the line.
Junior Lucas Forrest, 6-1, 275, could see playing time on the line.
Carson Martin, a sophomore offensive lineman and linebacker, is a force at 5-10, 215 pounds. He wrestled for the Paola Panthers as a freshman.
Sophomore Luke Anderson, 6-2, 225, is competing for time on the offensive and defensive line.
