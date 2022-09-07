Paola cross country team features pair of dual-sport athletes By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Sep 7, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Yasmin Rutledge of Paola pushes the pace at a meet last season. She was a second-team Spotlight selection. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — Seniors Elsie Fleming, Gavin Carter, Cutter Meade and Carden Escobar are back to lead the Paola Panther cross country team.Meade and Escobar are dual-sport athletes. Meade also plays football. Escobar plays soccer.Other letter-winners back are junior Matthew Blackie, junior Alana Bollinger, junior Adeline Stuebner, junior Devin Trent and sophomore Yasmin Rutledge.Newcomers ready to make an impact are junior Byron Burris, sophomore Caden Cohee, sophomore Micah Sanders, freshman Hailey Long, freshman Katelyn Peterson and freshman Landon Terflinger.Coach Ali McCullough is in her fifth season as head coach. Scott Karr is the assistant coach.“Consistency from everyone is a key for us since our numbers are currently so low,” McCullough said. “Everyone needs to hold each other accountable.”Team goals for the Panthers are to put in the work and take advantage of every day, McCullough said.“Our team goal is personal improvement from each athlete,” she said. “When we get better, the team gets better.”Baldwin, Eudora and Louisburg are the teams to beat in the Frontier League, McCullough said.“Baldwin, Eudora and Louisburg continue to always represent our league with strength,” she said. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState hospital employee, patient appear in courtMarried at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girlSmoked delicacies from pork to gatorArista Recovery transforms former Ursuline grounds into place of healingLouisburg prepares for annual Labor Day celebrationJames “Jim”, “Sundance” Paulsen Sr.Dumpert throws 'First Pass' at Chiefs preseason gameMichael McCartyOsbern has three touchdowns in Paola victory at Fort ScottVictor Elliott Cecil Images Videos CommentedPaola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
