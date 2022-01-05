SALINA — The Paola Lady Panthers wrestling team made the top 10 sports stories for the second year in a row, placing third in back-to-back state tournaments.
Jordyn Knecht and Kailyn Younger advanced to the finals of the Kansas State High School Girls Division II state tournament held at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Friday, Feb. 26.
Knecht was 3-0 with three pins to win the 126-pound title. Younger was 2-1 with two pins, placing second at 120 pounds.
The Lady Panthers scored 46 points for third place in the team standings, winning back-to-back state trophies.
Knecht ran her record to a perfect 36-0. Knecht is a two-time undefeated state champion. She was 30-0 last season.
Knecht was named the district wrestler of the year, the regional wrestler of the year and the substate wrestler of the year.
Even competing against the best of the best in Kansas, Knecht won all three of her matches with pins. Not only that, each of the pins was quick. She wrestled for less than 60 seconds all three matches combined.
Knecht pinned Mikayla Konrade of Winfield in the championship match in 17 seconds. She advanced to the finals with a pin against Haley Cranwell of Ellis in 21 seconds. Knecht won her opening round match with a pin against Isabelle Keesee of Phillipsburg in 21 seconds. She wrestled a total of 59 seconds.
Younger opened the state tournament with a pin against Caxton Smyth of Plainville. Younger advanced to the finals with a pin against Alisa Reck of Coffeyville-Field Kindley. She was pinned by Kendra Hurla of Rossville in the title match.
America Harris, 14-11, also represented the Lady Panthers at state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.