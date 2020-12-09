PAOLA — Six girls are out as the Paola Lady Panther wrestling team sets its sights on another top-three performance at state.
Paola placed third in the state last year, led by state champion Jordyn Knecht and state runner-up Kailyn Younger in the inaugural season of high school girls wrestling in Kansas.
“Our girls, we want to try and go place in the top three again,” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “We obviously want to win the whole thing, but we need to make sure we have girls in the right weight classes and stay healthy.”
Knecht is back at 126 pounds. Younger wrestles at 120 pounds.
Americus Harris is returning at 191 pounds.
Knecht was the state champion at 123 pounds, wrapping up a perfect 30-0 season for the Paola Lady Panthers.
Younger was runner-up at 116 pounds. Knecht and Younger combined for 44 team points to lead the Lady Panthers to third place in the state tournament.
Knecht and Younger were first-team selections on the first-ever Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestling Team.
Knecht, the regional wrestler of the year, was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestler of the Year.
Knecht scored an 8-4 decision against Elise Rose of Marysville in the state title match at 123 pounds. She pinned Mikayle Konrade of Winfield in her first match. Knecht advanced to the finals with an 8-2 decision against Martiza Jimenez of Hutchinson.
Younger, 27-13, placed second at 116 pounds. She pinned Addison Broxterman of Washburn Rural in her first match. Younger advanced to the finals with a 7-2 decision against Amelie Jungwirth of Shawnee Heights.
Knecht and Younger teamed up to lead the Lady Panthers to third place, bringing home a team trophy that will forever sit on display at Paola High School to immortalize the inaugural girls tournament. Knecht and Younger posted 44 points, holding off Nickerson and Pratt by three points.
Harris was an honorable mention on the Spotlight team. Harris, 13-10, was 1-2 in regionals with a pin.
Paola has two freshman girls on the roster this season. Emma Yeager and Bailey Donahue are going to be competing at the varsity level.
Spring Hill is the team to beat in the Frontier League this season, Willard said.
