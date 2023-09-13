Paola forward Max Worden dribbles the ball with defender James Haley in pursuit during a Panther soccer scrimmage. Warden, Spotlight selection a year ago, is one of six returning starters for the Paola program.
PAOLA – Big numbers are out for the Paola soccer team this season.
Twenty-nine players are out for the program, including six starters.
Back to lead the team on and off the field are senior defender Levi Ballou, senior defender Conner Barnum, senior midfielder Zander Holdsworth, junior defender Jace Reitinger, junior midfielder Max Worden and sophomore forward Zayden Sollis.
Paola won a first-round Class 1-4A state playoff game last season.
Barnum and Worden were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Team last season.
Newcomers to watch for this season are senior forward Brooklyn Drinkard, sophomore defender Reece McKibbin and freshman midfielder Cruz Guzman.
“The practices have been great so far,” Paola coach Trevor Gallagher said. “Each athlete is working hard and putting in the work to get better. The upperclassmen have worked with the underclassmen on getting prepared for the season.”
Paola was 1-1 in postseason play last season, ending the season strong.
“The keys to a successful season are to work together as a team, minimize the mistakes made, and always work hard in everything we do,” Gallagher said. “Our team goal for this season is that in everything we do to give 110 percent effort. Giving 110 percent means for us to outwork the other team in every play we make.
“Another goal that will help us outwork the competitor is to have a positive attitude no matter what circumstances we are facing,” he said. “Both of these goals will help us have a successful season on and off the field. One of our biggest objectives that we are preparing for is to have a playoff run this season.”
